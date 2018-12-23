Among 4 analysts covering InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. InterXion Holding had 5 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 2 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Thursday, November 1 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) on Tuesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. See InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $72 New Target: $70 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $75 New Target: $73 Maintain

20/09/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $93 Initiates Coverage On

03/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $72 New Target: $74 Maintain

17/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) stake by 4.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 14,975 shares as Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY)’s stock rose 7.10%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 334,605 shares with $16.78M value, down from 349,580 last quarter. Mercury Genl Corp New now has $2.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 972,612 shares traded or 191.95% up from the average. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 4.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24,382 activity. $24,382 worth of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) was sold by CURTIUS MIKE on Tuesday, November 6.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 393.33% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MCY’s profit will be $40.95 million for 17.20 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 11,734 shares to 1.40 million valued at $48.85M in 2018Q3. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 5,283 shares and now owns 373,489 shares. Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold MCY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 25.65 million shares or 1.39% less from 26.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 24,084 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Fin Svcs stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 700 were reported by Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 180,763 shares. Capital Rech Global Invsts, California-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital owns 123,829 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance, a New York-based fund reported 7,742 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 5,019 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp stated it has 5,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Park Circle Communications reported 500 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 334,605 shares. Wellington Gp Llp owns 18,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 20,507 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Co invested in 25,800 shares.

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Insurancejournal.com which released: “AM Best Downgrades Ratings of Mercury in California, Wildfires a Factor – Insurance Journal” on December 12, 2018, also Insurancenewsnet.com with their article: “Mercury General Corporation Announces Estimated Losses From the Camp Fire and the Woolsey Fire – Insurance News Net” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mercury General jump 9% after Q3 operating EPS blows past consensus – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Mercury General Expects $253M Loss From California Wildfires – Zacks.com” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cooper Tire & Rubber, Mercury General, and ON Semiconductor Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 29, 2018.