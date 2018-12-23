Tricadia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 41.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tricadia Capital Management Llc bought 83,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,570 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.08 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tricadia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 1.70 million shares traded or 84.45% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 16/03/2018 – FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – MACQUARIE STRATEGIC REVIEW SHOULD INCLUDE TERMINATION OF “COSTLY” MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT, SPINOFF OF ASSETS OR SALE; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Macquarie Infrastructure Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Securities Class Action Deadline In; 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie; 23/04/2018 – Aligned Energy Announces New Strategic Investment by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS Has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Bd Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q REV. $501.6M, EST. $456.5M (2 EST.)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 4.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,157 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.05 million, up from 117,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $369.16. About 1.72 million shares traded or 88.59% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 19/03/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 30/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Research Update; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS GLOBAL ETF ASSETS ARE POISED TO MORE THAN DOUBLE, TO $12 TRILLION, BY END OF 2023; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 13/04/2018 – BlackRock Pays CEO Fink $27.7 Million as Assets Top $6 Trillion; 04/04/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID TO SEEK $2.5 BILLION FOR PRIVATE CREDIT FUND; 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Portfolio Update; 05/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Issue of Equity

Among 8 analysts covering MacQuarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. MacQuarie Infrastructure had 27 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) on Wednesday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. As per Sunday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, October 29. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 27. The stock of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, February 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 24 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 6 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) rating on Monday, September 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $93.0 target.

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within The Hain Celestial Group, Macquarie Infrastructure, SunCoke Energy, Caterpillar, First Data, and Dana â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Projected dividend cuts sends Macquarie Infrastructure plunging – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macquarie: High-Yield Play Insiders Are Buying – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MIC Announces Completion of Sale of Bayonne Energy Center – Business Wire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “All Six MIC Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” with publication date: May 16, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. BlackRock had 102 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 7 with “Hold”. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 10. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 10. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Friday, June 23 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $337 target in Wednesday, August 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $444 target in Friday, November 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 15 by Argus Research. Deutsche Bank maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Thursday, October 11 with “Buy” rating.

More important recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Is Now In My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated Special Cash Distributions for iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio (formerly iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolioâ„¢ Index ETF) and iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio (formerly iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolioâ„¢ Index ETF) – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Special Cash Distributions for iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio (formerly iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolioâ„¢ Index ETF) and iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio (formerly iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolioâ„¢ Index ETF) – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

