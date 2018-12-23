Creative Planning decreased Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) stake by 44.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Creative Planning sold 5,606 shares as Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP)’s stock declined 22.49%. The Creative Planning holds 6,969 shares with $468,000 value, down from 12,575 last quarter. Compass Minerals Intl Inc now has $1.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 1.56M shares traded or 233.91% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 29.96% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP)

Coliseum Capital Management Llc increased Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) stake by 37.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Coliseum Capital Management Llc acquired 665,205 shares as Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD)’s stock declined 10.01%. The Coliseum Capital Management Llc holds 2.42 million shares with $23.81M value, up from 1.76M last quarter. Brookdale Sr Living Inc now has $1.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 3.31M shares traded or 37.82% up from the average. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.32% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Rev $1.19B; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MLN TO $575 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN A RANGE OF $170 MLN TO $180 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Ten Brookdale Communities Recognized For Quality Achievement From the American Health Care Association; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss $457.2M; 24/04/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 7 Days

Since August 13, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $177,565 activity. Another trade for 6,300 shares valued at $49,512 was bought by BROMLEY MARCUS E. $77,839 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was bought by WIELANSKY LEE S on Monday, August 13.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brookdale Senior Living had 2 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8 target in Tuesday, August 7 report. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, October 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold BKD shares while 47 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 189.02 million shares or 2.19% more from 184.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 11.55M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 25,188 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 884 shares stake. Real Svcs Lc holds 2.9% or 1.01M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 182,526 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 32,633 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.07% or 3.25M shares. Guggenheim Llc has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Rutabaga Cap Mngmt Lc Ma reported 1.47M shares. Glenview Management Ltd Company reported 10.46 million shares. Moreover, Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma has 0.08% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 62,405 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 402,645 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag has 1.86 million shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 197,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold CMP shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 31.21 million shares or 0.81% less from 31.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 224,217 shares. State Bank has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Mraz Amerine & Assoc owns 3,300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 3,280 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 24,036 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt has invested 0.99% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 6,833 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc accumulated 0% or 250 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 5,918 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd has 0.02% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Global Endowment Management Ltd Partnership holds 97,600 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,193 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Personal Fincl holds 4,761 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 59,100 shares.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $35,813 activity. Standen James D. bought $35,813 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Friday, December 7.

Among 2 analysts covering Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Compass Minerals Intl had 3 analyst reports since October 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, November 2 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) rating on Wednesday, October 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $65 target. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”.