Dish Network Corp (DISH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.20, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 150 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 164 sold and decreased equity positions in Dish Network Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 217.76 million shares, down from 217.83 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dish Network Corp in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 128 Increased: 92 New Position: 58.

Credit Suisse Ag increased Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) stake by 68.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag acquired 224,977 shares as Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)’s stock declined 1.45%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 555,007 shares with $51.93 million value, up from 330,030 last quarter. Camden Ppty Tr now has $8.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $89.4. About 1.41 million shares traded or 204.75% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 1.22% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 9 sales for $30.95 million activity. The insider CAMPO RICHARD J sold $7.56M. STEWART H MALCOLM had sold 21,017 shares worth $1.99 million on Monday, August 20. 9,674 shares valued at $915,257 were sold by Jessett Alexander J. on Friday, August 17. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider Gallagher Michael P sold $173,754. Another trade for 2,190 shares valued at $202,790 was sold by MCGUIRE WILLIAM B. ODEN D KEITH also sold $5.97M worth of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 72,638 shares to 1.05M valued at $150.76 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) stake by 103,383 shares and now owns 149,927 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Camden Prop Trust had 5 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 30. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 5. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $100 target in Tuesday, November 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CPT shares while 102 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 0.32% more from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 6.30 million shares traded or 99.52% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has declined 34.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.70 billion. It operates through two divisions, DISH and Wireless. It has a 5.02 P/E ratio. The firm provides video services under the DISH brand.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 16 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.25 million activity.