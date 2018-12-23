Crescent Park Management Lp decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 17,310 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 1.99%. The Crescent Park Management Lp holds 328,885 shares with $45.75 million value, down from 346,195 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $41.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 3.19M shares traded or 54.19% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08

Among 2 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Axis Capital Holdings had 2 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 2. See AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) latest ratings:

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $65 New Target: $63 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $60 New Target: $62 Maintain

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 24 investors sold AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares while 94 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.04 million shares or 0.60% less from 73.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 32 are owned by Earnest Prns Llc. Boston Ptnrs owns 349,429 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 8 are held by Next Grp. State Street holds 0.01% or 2.40 million shares in its portfolio. 5,000 were reported by Rbf Ltd. Alphaone Inv Ser Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,770 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 25,625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 12,504 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 4.86 million shares. Oakbrook holds 0.01% or 4,045 shares in its portfolio. Afam Cap has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Sei Invests Com stated it has 14,848 shares. Invesco holds 372,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 50 shares.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 26.28 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AXIS Capital Provides Preliminary Loss Estimate for California Wildfires Impacting Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends and Increases Common Share Dividend by 2.6% – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “AXIS Hires Andrew Maher as Senior Cyber Underwriter – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) CEO Albert Benchimol on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Axis Capital: Surviving And Thriving – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 26, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 935,685 shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 10.36% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). First Fincl Corp In accumulated 0.05% or 500 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 2,442 shares. Johnson Financial Gru invested in 11 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Andra Ap owns 123,900 shares. Lyrical Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 7.52% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Amer Century Cos owns 17,305 shares. United Financial Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 15,655 were reported by Fred Alger Mgmt. Lee Danner And Bass Inc has invested 7.23% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Adell Harriman Carpenter has 4,017 shares. First Republic Inv owns 170,779 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 19,375 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $15.85 million activity. Shares for $849,688 were sold by Englebright Jane D. on Wednesday, August 15. $190,439 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Wednesday, July 25. Wyatt Christopher F. also sold $810,271 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. $10.16M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Perlin Jonathan B. Shares for $26,670 were sold by Reiner Deborah M on Monday, July 23. Another trade for 5,313 shares valued at $665,487 was made by Cuffe Michael S. on Thursday, July 26. Morrow J William sold $604,795 worth of stock.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “HCA Healthcare Inc., UCF College of Medicine to add new fellowship – Orlando Business Journal” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “HCA Houston Healthcare taps Plano exec as new chief development officer – Houston Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Metro Orlando to get 3 new hospitals – Orlando Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “6 Central Florida hospitals make top national list for 2018 – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “HCA’s West Houston Medical Center completes surgical suite expansion – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 19, 2018.