Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 18,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,591 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.30 million, up from 189,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $176.4. About 1.42 million shares traded or 83.52% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by 68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $169,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 1.24M shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11

Among 17 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 60 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Wednesday, January 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 14 with “Overweight”. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 5 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FLT in report on Wednesday, January 17 with “Hold” rating. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Monday, September 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, May 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 10.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $530.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,991 shares to 151,830 shares, valued at $12.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 26,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,112 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Partnership holds 0.87% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 133,924 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 32,802 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,426 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.93% or 4.43M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 100,586 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp reported 126,137 shares stake. Sun Life has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Thornburg Inv has invested 0.21% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 182 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 56,092 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 5.31M shares. Etrade Mgmt holds 0.03% or 3,868 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TPX’s profit will be $51.78 million for 10.87 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.86% negative EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $204.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8,000 shares to 30,800 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles & Company Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 69,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Among 20 analysts covering Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Tempur Sealy International Inc had 58 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 22 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, July 27. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Neutral” rating by Tigress Financial on Thursday, May 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 17 by William Blair. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68.0 target in Thursday, February 22 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of TPX in report on Monday, January 30 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Friday, April 29. On Tuesday, August 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold TPX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 61.93 million shares or 1.83% less from 63.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Asset has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Credit Suisse Ag owns 49,438 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 73,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,911 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 10,831 shares. Highbridge Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 50,000 shares. Citigroup reported 24,511 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Utah Retirement System stated it has 8,570 shares. 21 are held by Earnest Limited Company. Ironwood Inv Ltd Liability Company owns 0.64% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 17,288 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 11,154 shares or 0% of the stock. 721 are held by Shine Advisory Services. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 856,674 shares.

