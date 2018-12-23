Criterion Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Criterion Capital Management Llc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 168,184 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.44 million, down from 171,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Criterion Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 84.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 36,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $229,000, down from 43,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18M shares traded or 127.28% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Key Charts Say The Clock Is Now Ticking For Shopify Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Ebay says that Cyber Monday and Black Friday set sales records for the site – Business Insider” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 6, 2018 : BAC, RIG, INFY, NMRK, FCE/A, QQQ, V, CVS, SBUX, CSCO, EBAY, MSFT – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 28, 2018 : EBAY, EPD, MPLX, QCOM, FDC, QQQ, BKD, KMI, ABEV, LBTYA, FOXA, LBTYK – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Facebook: A Deep Dive On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 28, the company rating was maintained by Monness Crespi & Hardt. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Axiom Capital maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Tuesday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52 target in Monday, October 29 report. As per Thursday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Aegis Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, April 19. Aegis Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Thursday, January 26 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Tuesday, September 5 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $539.18M for 11.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 323,406 are owned by Petrus Tru Lta. 20,473 are owned by Everence Cap. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 0.12% or 3.27 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 40,839 shares. Choate Investment Advisors has 14,873 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 0.12% or 402,580 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited accumulated 3.00M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 815,584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd stated it has 206,887 shares. First Interstate Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 8,869 were accumulated by M Holdg Secs. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 2.38% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 853,805 shares. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 177,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0% or 100 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.92 million activity. 18,283 shares were sold by Park Joo Man, worth $522,528. Doerger Brian J. sold 3,526 shares worth $99,473. OMIDYAR PIERRE M had sold 36,000 shares worth $1.04M. Shares for $354,179 were sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth on Monday, July 23.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, January 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 17 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 19. Sandler O’Neill upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $182.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report. On Thursday, September 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $167 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. Stephens maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. Evercore maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. On Friday, November 2 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard announces increase in quarterly dividend and $6.5B share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Criterion Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.75B and $666.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,396 shares to 31,321 shares, valued at $37.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Provise Management Gru Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Utd American Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 56,050 shares. 2.00 million are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 2.22% or 4.41 million shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag holds 64,638 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Snyder Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 18,339 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.46% or 281,778 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 3,984 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1.96% stake. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 58,833 shares. Guardian Capital Lp accumulated 3,150 shares. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 161,699 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Com reported 0.09% stake.