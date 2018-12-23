Argent Trust Company increased Facebook Inc Class A (FB) stake by 13.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company acquired 4,170 shares as Facebook Inc Class A (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Argent Trust Company holds 34,233 shares with $5.57 million value, up from 30,063 last quarter. Facebook Inc Class A now has $359.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sends a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says Data-Sharing Tool Complied With FTC; 12/04/2018 – LAWYER REPRESENTING FACEBOOK FB.O SAYS MAY CONSIDER APPEALING IRISH COURT REFERRAL TO ECJ ON STANDARD CONTRACTUAL CLAUSES; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Cambridge Analytica loses second CEO since Facebook privacy scandal; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to demand improvements on tackling fake news by end of year – draft; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is sliding on report FTC looking into its use of personal data; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 04/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook has admitted more users had their private data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 29/03/2018 – Most Facebook users think the platform will take steps to secure their personal data from misuse

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Shares for $95.38 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Shares for $11.47M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Thursday, July 19. $5.45M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, November 13. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $10.77 million worth of stock or 61,103 shares. 750 shares valued at $132,075 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, August 29. $300,102 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 15.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Ramps Up Efforts Ahead of Bangladesh Election – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Admits to Data Sharing But With Users’ Consent – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s Network Shows No Signs Of Cracking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Automobile Association stated it has 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 522,624 shares. Tekne Management Ltd reported 198,680 shares. 95,877 were accumulated by Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mgmt. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd Company reported 3.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Colony Gru Ltd Co invested in 0.46% or 55,591 shares. Eagle Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.52% stake. Letko Brosseau & Associates reported 0.36% stake. Fagan Assoc reported 3.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has 10,840 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has 2.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 78,846 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5.39 million shares. West Oak Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,677 shares. 1.32M were reported by Amp Cap Investors Limited.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS upgraded the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, June 26 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 27 by Edward Jones. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 26. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight”. Argus Research maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”.