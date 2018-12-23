Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) stake by 846.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp acquired 85,500 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG)’s stock declined 10.24%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 95,600 shares with $12.92 million value, up from 10,100 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) now has $14.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.77. About 5.57M shares traded or 88.48% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 7.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) formed triangle with $14.56 target or 7.00% above today’s $13.61 share price. CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) has $468.78 million valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 216,929 shares traded or 269.28% up from the average. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 33.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 07/05/2018 – CAPL CUTS QTRLY DISTRIB. TO 52.50C/SHR FROM 62.75C, EST. 62.75C; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $554.6 MLN VS $469.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Takes Strategic Step to Reduce Further Dilution; 19/04/2018 – DJ CrossAmerica Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAPL); 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.06; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces Reduction in Qtrly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Cuts Quarter Dividend to 52.5c; 20/03/2018 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In CrossAmerica Partners; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP: REPORTS REDUCTION IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTI

Analysts await CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 116.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.06 per share. CAPL’s profit will be $4.48 million for 26.17 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by CrossAmerica Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Weatherford Intl Plc (NYSE:WFT) stake by 2.41M shares to 11.52M valued at $31.21M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 289,272 shares and now owns 1.93 million shares. Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 15 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Thursday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $164 target. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, August 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $171 target in Friday, October 12 report. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 28 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, November 25. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was reinitiated by Wells Fargo. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20.

