Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 9250% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 925 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 935 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.20M, up from 10 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $319.77. About 8.02M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/03/2018 – Tesla employees say the automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework:; 11/05/2018 – InsideEVs: Tesla Model S, X To Mimic Model 3 – No Key Required; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk fires back at report that a Tesla Model 3 shakeup is underway; 30/03/2018 – KGO-TV: EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla Debt To B3, Fearing Liquidity Pressure — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS ACCOUNTING CHIEF ERIC BRANDERIZ LEFT CO; 09/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders are due to vote on March 21, and the company needs majority approval for the proposal to go through; 03/04/2018 – TESLA ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 MODEL S AND X DELIVERY VIEW; 22/05/2018 – TESLA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON OFFICIAL WECHAT ACCOUNT; 11/04/2018 – The law firm said its preliminary review suggested the autopilot feature was defective and had uncovered complaints by other Tesla drivers of navigational errors by the system

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 83.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 4.24 million shares traded or 61.94% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $296,548 activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON also sold $1.02 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, November 14. $338,260 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Guillen Jerome M. Musk Kimbal had sold 1,875 shares worth $573,750 on Monday, October 1. Ahuja Deepak sold 3,500 shares worth $1.20M. On Monday, October 29 the insider Musk Elon bought $10.00 million.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, AVGO, BABY – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla (TSLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla: Long-Time Bullish Analyst Flashes Warning Signs – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Will Tesla’s Model 3 Fare In 2019? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Apple will buy Tesla and other â€˜outrageous predictionsâ€™ from Saxo Bank – MarketWatch” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $581.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 60,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $22.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stearns Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 33 are held by Ckw Fincl Group. Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 759 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). M&T Bankshares Corp holds 0.02% or 12,387 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt reported 289,866 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 18,577 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 161 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 1,007 shares. 836 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Caxton Limited Partnership stated it has 4,000 shares. Garde Capital Inc has 0.12% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jbf Capital owns 18,400 shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), 17 have Buy rating, 11 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Tesla Motors Inc had 185 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 16 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, September 8 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 25. Deutsche Bank maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Tuesday, August 4. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $280 target. On Thursday, February 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Monday, April 25. The firm has “Sell” rating by CFRA given on Monday, August 7. Robert W. Baird maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Friday, September 29. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $411.0 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 3 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Game Plan For The Week – Cramer’s Mad Money (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Dollar General Corp. (DG) Anymore – Yahoo News” published on December 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Let’s Talk About Dollar General – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 837 shares to 4,640 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parsec Fincl Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 35,109 shares. Geode Limited Co has 3.43 million shares. Liberty Mutual Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 111,035 shares. 17,254 are owned by Telos Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Covington Cap accumulated 369 shares or 0% of the stock. Semper Augustus Investments Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Citigroup Inc holds 327,532 shares. Thompson Davis And Co holds 170 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Services Advisors Inc invested in 92,345 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The California-based Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research has invested 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Trustmark State Bank Department owns 9,788 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 2,028 shares. Napier Park Global (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Financial Counselors holds 1,835 shares.

Among 32 analysts covering Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Dollar General Corp. had 127 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 9. The company was maintained on Monday, December 4 by UBS. Jefferies maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, May 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, December 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Gordon Haskett on Monday, June 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Thursday, October 13 with “Sector Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, February 6 by Bernstein. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, August 15 report. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 28.