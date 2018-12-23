Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) stake by 15.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 106,741 shares as Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX)’s stock declined 17.56%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 580,180 shares with $6.50 million value, down from 686,921 last quarter. Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 82,242 shares traded or 10.17% up from the average. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has declined 23.96% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) formed double bottom with $5.11 target or 6.00% below today’s $5.44 share price. Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) has $54.93M valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 3,648 shares traded. Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) has declined 10.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CRWS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Crown Crafts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRWS); 14/03/2018 Easterseals & A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts, Inc. Launch Crafting A Better World Spring Campaign; 30/04/2018 – Crown Crafts Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $141,518 activity. FREEMAN NANCI sold $120,468 worth of stock. $21,050 worth of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was sold by Stensrud Patricia on Thursday, September 13.

Analysts await Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CRWS’s profit will be $1.51M for 9.07 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Crafts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 2 investors sold Crown Crafts, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 3.93 million shares or 7.14% more from 3.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 10,008 shares. New York-based Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). 23 were accumulated by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). Synovus Corp accumulated 133,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate reported 20,300 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 169,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 52,345 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 26,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Ltd (Trc) stated it has 1,788 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ariel Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 249,879 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 41,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) for 69,300 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 334,358 shares stake. Geode Limited Liability Company owns 11,112 shares.

More notable recent Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940: DEX – Stockhouse” on November 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on November 02, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Janus Henderson appoints Michael C. Ho, PhD as Global Head of Multi-Asset and Alternatives – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Shareholders Re-Elect Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s Board of Trustees and Reject Hedge Fund’s Proposal at Annual Meeting – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Janus Henderson Group plc Announces Resignation of Director – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Big Rock Partners Acquistion stake by 39,559 shares to 285,226 valued at $2.85M in 2018Q3. It also upped Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX) stake by 77,006 shares and now owns 316,902 shares. Central Secs Corp Com (NYSEMKT:CET) was raised too.