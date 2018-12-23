Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 3,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,897 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31M, down from 17,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 4.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 7,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,870 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.21M, down from 172,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00 million shares traded or 64.88% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $923.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,207 shares to 247,411 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 4,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.07% or 160,133 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership invested in 24,418 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 11,041 are owned by Prudential Public Ltd Company. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Natixis L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 122,704 shares. Next Gru holds 1,183 shares. Macroview Management reported 54 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,165 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca). Moreover, Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.53% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 51,296 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs reported 0.57% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Greenleaf has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mckinley Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 483,990 shares. Shine Advisory Services holds 2,381 shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Eii Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Among 31 analysts covering CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), 20 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. CSX Corporation had 135 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66.0 target in Thursday, October 12 report. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “” rating given on Monday, April 24 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Monday, October 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 18 by J.P. Morgan. On Wednesday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Bank of America downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Friday, December 4. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $29 target. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 12 by Scotia Capital. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 2 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 12 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, August 11.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is CSX (CSX) Down 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 15, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CSX accused of violating employees’ medical leave rights – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on December 04, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Latest CSX-related fatality, recent derailments highlight safety concerns – Jacksonville Business Journal” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Relative Strength Alert For CSX – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CSX’s profit will be $844.42M for 15.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Serv Inc owns 4,648 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Coastline Com owns 21,050 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 0.05% or 64,017 shares. 1St Source Bank has invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,409 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Illinois-based Zacks Invest Mngmt has invested 0.84% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 1.07 million shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.21% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Thompson Investment Mngmt invested in 1.08% or 63,967 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division owns 108,521 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Co reported 0.35% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sfmg Lc reported 5,160 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 23,634 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 3,142 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer withdraws European marketing application for Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “AbbVie Stock Could Become a New Happy Pill for Investors – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Worse Than Useless – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Just Solidified Evidence Of Blockbuster Drug With Long-Term Study – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: A Compelling Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, January 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, December 18. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Friday, June 22 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 16. On Tuesday, December 5 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Hold” on Thursday, March 22. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 11 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by Leerink Swann given on Monday, January 29.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O also sold $3.82 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 4. $5.40M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by CHASE WILLIAM J. SEVERINO MICHAEL sold $4.88M worth of stock or 50,000 shares. GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50 million worth of stock or 16,850 shares. TILTON GLENN F also bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.