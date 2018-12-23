Albion Financial Group decreased General Mills Inc. (GIS) stake by 26.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Albion Financial Group sold 8,550 shares as General Mills Inc. (GIS)’s stock declined 18.74%. The Albion Financial Group holds 23,449 shares with $1.01 million value, down from 31,999 last quarter. General Mills Inc. now has $23.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09 million shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update

Albion Financial Group increased Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) stake by 73,182 shares to 81,313 valued at $1.15M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Russell Midcap (IWR) stake by 4,816 shares and now owns 204,585 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability holds 256,140 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,223 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 14,178 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 211 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 77,709 shares. Indexiq Advisors stated it has 33,185 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. M&T Commercial Bank owns 229,277 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Trustco Bancorp N Y has invested 1.17% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 122,938 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Park Circle accumulated 1.02% or 38,100 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 0.22% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hartford Fin Mgmt Incorporated owns 100 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 541,921 shares. Patten Group Inc reported 6,915 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Mills had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 17 with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of GIS in report on Friday, June 29 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $4.63 million activity. Shares for $105,919 were sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline. Shares for $3.74 million were sold by OGrady Shawn P on Thursday, June 28. Nudi Jonathon also sold $225,155 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Monday, July 9. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $47,370 was made by SASTRE MARIA on Monday, August 20. $604,321 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares were sold by MILLER HEIDI.

