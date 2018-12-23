Cue Financial Group Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 49.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cue Financial Group Inc acquired 4,226 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Cue Financial Group Inc holds 12,806 shares with $1.45M value, up from 8,580 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $313.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US; 08/03/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: JPMorgan launches crypto strategy months after Dimon `fraud’ warning; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 78.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 75,447 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 20,645 shares with $7.72M value, down from 96,092 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $107.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE REMARKS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation stated it has 101,078 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Lc owns 112,237 shares. Rand Wealth Limited Liability reported 1.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Advisors Ok has 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,969 shares. Continental Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 1.64% stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 68,413 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Roundview Capital reported 1.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 148,041 are owned by Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Osher Van De Voorde Management accumulated 80,446 shares. Legacy Private Tru Com stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bank & Trust invested 1.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Bell Bank & Trust has 0.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,064 shares. First Business Financial Ser Incorporated owns 2,880 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, September 17. Citigroup maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by DZ Bank.

Cue Financial Group Inc decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 7,420 shares to 45,464 valued at $2.25 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 47,147 shares and now owns 61,103 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was reduced too.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Another trade for 1,150 shares valued at $125,281 was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19. Smith Gordon sold $3.50M worth of stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Stock Faces Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Oracle, Boeing and JPMorgan – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,977 shares to 19,173 valued at $38.40M in 2018Q3. It also upped Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) stake by 9,116 shares and now owns 16,965 shares. Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was raised too.

Among 22 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, October 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, July 17. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $450 target in Monday, July 9 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Bernstein. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, October 15. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 24. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 439 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.51% or 276,793 shares. Trustmark Bank Department has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Technology Crossover Vii accumulated 43.81% or 3.54M shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 50,521 are owned by Piedmont Invest Advsrs. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 5,651 shares stake. Moreover, Abner Herrman And Brock Lc has 0.65% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 12,091 shares. Moreover, Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 91,945 shares. Cap Investment Limited Liability Company holds 968 shares. Tourbillon Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 2.82% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. Navellier Associates Inc stated it has 8,822 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic accumulated 799 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Now Is Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Time to Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix: Undervalued Or Not? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Long-Term Buy: Disney (DIS) vs. Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.