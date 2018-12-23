Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 16.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold 5,035 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Culbertson A N & Co Inc holds 25,756 shares with $3.90M value, down from 30,791 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $100.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS

White Elm Capital Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 29.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 12,600 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 24.09%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 56,000 shares with $12.62M value, up from 43,400 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $16.44B valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $173.31. About 2.74 million shares traded or 76.05% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 17,400 shares to 172,000 valued at $25.82M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stake by 5,400 shares and now owns 106,160 shares. Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was reduced too.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 23 sales for $92.37 million activity. $856,330 worth of stock was sold by Klarich Lee on Thursday, August 9. On Tuesday, July 3 the insider Anderson Mark sold $6.25 million. MERESMAN STANLEY J had sold 1,979 shares worth $463,512 on Wednesday, September 12. Shares for $5.32M were sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, December 7. Shares for $8.19M were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Monday, July 2. $229,021 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by Bonanno Kathleen on Wednesday, July 25.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Largely Bullish On Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) After Q1 Print – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: Palo Alto Networks Continues To Gain Share (NYSE:PANW) – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dollar Tree, Goldman Sachs, Palo Alto Networks, Sony, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 19 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Friday, September 7. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $263 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, September 7. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $185 target in Friday, September 7 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, November 30 by First Analysis. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. Citigroup maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $160 target in Friday, November 30 report. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 30 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gideon Capital Advisors Incorporated owns 21,385 shares. Vantage Inv Advsrs Ltd invested in 150 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1,555 are held by Fifth Third Bank. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 752,166 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings owns 345,126 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 10 are owned by Farmers Merchants. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 18,888 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 207 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). The New York-based Melvin Management LP has invested 0.59% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Principal Financial reported 13,369 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 44,747 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “IBM (IBM) Reports Agreement to Expand Pact with Samsung to Include 7nm Chip Manufacturing – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection Kicks In For IBM – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Case For Breaking Up IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Raises Cash Ahead of Megadeal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 4,240 shares to 8,040 valued at $627,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 366 shares and now owns 3,498 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. $495,846 worth of stock was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. On Thursday, November 1 the insider Swedish Joseph bought $232,838. 8,500 shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M, worth $998,835. Gherson Diane J sold $1.67 million worth of stock. On Wednesday, October 31 OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,000 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, November 26. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 30. The company was maintained on Monday, December 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Thursday, October 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, July 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $178 target. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 26. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 17. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Martin Tn owns 8,686 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Llc invested in 0.02% or 160 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Utd Fire Group Inc has invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.19% or 6,436 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Monroe Retail Bank And Mi has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,548 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 9,677 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ruggie Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Private Tru Na invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 12,338 are owned by Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca). Richard Bernstein Limited Com invested in 0.26% or 59,939 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 69.91 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.10 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.