Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) by 11.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 18,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44 million, down from 157,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biolife Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 212,694 shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 109.87% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Cap to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PCT AND 64 PCT, UP FROM 61 PCT FOR 2017; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Reaffirms Guidance for 2018 Operating Profit; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for C; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions 4Q Rev $3.13M; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for Cell and Gene Therapies; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 0.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 3,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 582,660 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.25M, up from 579,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91M shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianz Se by 3,830 shares to 29,455 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 47,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,680 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (NYSE:UN).

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Accumulate”. As per Thursday, September 6, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. As per Monday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 19 by Cowen & Co. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 16 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Buy” on Tuesday, February 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 19 by Jefferies. On Friday, March 18 the stock rating was initiated by Nomura with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 2 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 5.62, from 7.5 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 5 investors sold BLFS shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 19.16% less from 5.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $166.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensus Healthcare Inc by 149,950 shares to 396,836 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Streamline Health Solutions In (NASDAQ:STRM) by 426,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Among 4 analysts covering BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioLife Solutions had 10 analyst reports since June 14, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 10 by Maxim Group. Maxim Group upgraded BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) rating on Thursday, November 30. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $8.0 target. The stock of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 11 by Maxim Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, October 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Monday, July 31. Northland Capital initiated the shares of BLFS in report on Monday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital given on Wednesday, July 5. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Friday, May 11. Maxim Group maintained the shares of BLFS in report on Wednesday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, June 7 the stock rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Buy”.

