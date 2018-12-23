Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.78M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 5.59M shares traded or 63.97% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 6.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prod (MXIM) by 5.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.80M, up from 249,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 5.08M shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has risen 2.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 24/04/2018 – Nxt-ID Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON MAY 11, 2018 AND MAY CONTINUE TO MAY 10, 2019; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.69 million activity. On Thursday, November 1 DiRisio Derek M sold $121,935 worth of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 2,300 shares. Shares for $2.76M were sold by IZZO RALPH.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $581.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 29,650 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,672 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold PEG shares while 237 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 332.31 million shares or 1.05% less from 335.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Corp has 3,756 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 126,811 are held by Raymond James Services Advisors Incorporated. Northstar Grp Inc Inc holds 15,440 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Clark Cap Group Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 236 shares. Clearbridge Invests, a New York-based fund reported 8,592 shares. Beacon accumulated 1,757 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0% or 668 shares in its portfolio. First National Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). The Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Lc has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 6,359 are owned by Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Co. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc holds 12,472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated had 73 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, December 20. On Friday, September 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) rating on Monday, February 26. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $56 target. As per Sunday, October 8, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, February 23. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 7. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, November 1.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $3.90 million activity. DOLUCA TUNC had sold 2,500 shares worth $139,475 on Tuesday, November 27. BERGMAN JAMES R also sold $234,248 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Friday, November 16. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $204,693 was sold by NEIL CHRISTOPHER J. 6,623 shares were sold by Loftus David, worth $397,417 on Tuesday, September 11. On Friday, November 16 the insider Wright Mary Ann sold $23,034. Another trade for 2,830 shares valued at $153,517 was made by Accardi Tracy on Wednesday, December 12.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “18 Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Maxim Integrated: This Underappreciated Stock Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Safer’ Dividend NASDAQ Dogs Hunt 26.5%-59.4% Net Gains Per Broker December Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Maxim (MXIM) Up 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,100 shares to 127,085 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 6,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,108 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).