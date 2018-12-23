Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 3,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,930 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.95 million, up from 17,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 52.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,885 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $651,000, down from 14,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Com reported 115,913 shares or 4.41% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 3.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.01M shares. Financial Advisory Gp reported 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Texas-based Amer National Ins Tx has invested 4.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Claar Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valiant Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 246,425 shares. First Citizens National Bank has invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California Employees Retirement System owns 3.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10.98 million shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 5.29% or 237,521 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 90,031 shares. Savings Bank Of Stockton accumulated 23,603 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Smith Moore & Company holds 38,241 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 4.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of stock was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Asset Mgmt holds 4,316 shares. Amer Beacon Advsr Inc invested 1.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 24,000 shares. Manchester Ltd Com holds 0.21% or 15,425 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 668,870 shares stake. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 27,743 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Main Street Ltd Liability accumulated 162,030 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Company owns 18,905 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based City Tru Fl has invested 1.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wealthfront Corporation stated it has 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amica Mutual holds 0.52% or 53,112 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Commercial Bank holds 0.1% or 7,119 shares in its portfolio.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 43,081 shares to 258,112 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 30,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $5.40 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, December 12. Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, November 29. 1,013 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $99,909 on Wednesday, June 20. 94,140 shares were sold by Schumacher Laura J, worth $8.81M on Tuesday, December 4. GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 11. TILTON GLENN F bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 27.

