Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 11.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 6,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,773 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.21 million, down from 54,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 1.56M shares traded or 233.91% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 29.96% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,160 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52M, down from 13,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Condor Cap Mgmt reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paradigm Financial Ltd Company holds 95,431 shares or 8.43% of its portfolio. Aspen Inv Management has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perkins Mgmt accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 3.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). D E Shaw Inc owns 3.32M shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated owns 29,999 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Sequoia Fin Advsr Lc has 2.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,550 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 134,133 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 1.71M shares or 3.65% of the stock. First Republic Investment stated it has 2.57M shares. Raymond James Inc holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.31 million shares. Trb Limited Partnership holds 463,000 shares. Opus Gru Limited Co invested in 0.25% or 4,956 shares. Horrell Mngmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 15,652 shares valued at $2.98 million was made by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 43,081 shares to 258,112 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 189,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $35,813 activity.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 4.82% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CMP’s profit will be $58.92 million for 5.79 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 370.27% EPS growth.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $759.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,353 shares to 9,881 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 5,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold CMP shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 31.21 million shares or 0.81% less from 31.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Co holds 250 shares. Goelzer Management has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Principal Financial Grp Inc stated it has 152,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bokf Na accumulated 41,430 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Moreover, Pnc Finance Ser Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 7,540 shares. Kistler has invested 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 29,504 shares. 56,552 are owned by Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.78 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 21,299 shares. Washington Mgmt invested in 9,000 shares. Clearbridge Lc reported 68,923 shares stake.