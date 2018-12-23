Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 10.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 33,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,304 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.87 million, down from 333,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 2.36 million shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 24.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 69,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 218,676 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.64 million, down from 288,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.64% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer

More important recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lightest and Most Productive Class 8 Engine is Available in Freightliner® Chassis – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “What’s in Store for Caterpillar in 2019? – Motley Fool”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 20,576 shares to 39,632 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens & Minor Inc New Com (NYSE:OMI) by 31,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stock Yards Natl Bank & invested in 1,970 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,688 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Insur reported 666,500 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Yhb Advisors reported 15,498 shares. Exane Derivatives has 21,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.17% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bridgewater Associates LP holds 0.16% or 107,225 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 18,137 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Trust Investment Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 6,536 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Next Fin Group Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins has $215.0 highest and $79 lowest target. $160.42’s average target is 25.11% above currents $128.22 stock price. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 11 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 11 report. As per Tuesday, October 20, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CMI in report on Tuesday, September 5 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, December 12. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, August 24. On Thursday, July 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 2. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 18 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $6.30 million activity. $117,533 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Satterthwaite Tony on Monday, November 5. ROSE MARYA M had sold 10,970 shares worth $1.70 million on Monday, December 3. ChangDiaz Franklin R had sold 595 shares worth $87,974. The insider Smith Mark Andrew sold 501 shares worth $76,788. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $111,321 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, November 5. Cook Jill E had sold 5,307 shares worth $796,050.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $3.79 earnings per share, up 25.08% or $0.76 from last year’s $3.03 per share. CMI’s profit will be $606.63M for 8.46 P/E if the $3.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fairview Invest Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hudson Valley Investment Adv invested in 1.72% or 168,580 shares. Ci Investments stated it has 3.98 million shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,918 shares. North Carolina-based Cap Investment Counsel has invested 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 80,307 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl Svcs owns 1,550 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Argent Trust Co holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 241,837 shares. Md Sass stated it has 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Montag A And Inc has 211,941 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.85% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.12M shares. D L Carlson Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stock Yards Bankshares And reported 84,641 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6.37M shares.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were sold by SUSMAN SALLY on Friday, July 20.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Receives FDA Approval For AML Drug – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Enters Strategic Research Collaboration & License Agreement with Kineta Immuno-Oncology to Develop New Cancer Immunotherapies – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar successful in late-stage study; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59 million and $297.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 47,894 shares to 52,018 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, June 7 with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained the shares of PFE in report on Thursday, July 14 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, July 29. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $41 target. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 20 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, May 9. Jefferies maintained the shares of PFE in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.