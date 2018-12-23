Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 1.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 4,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,091 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.51M, up from 272,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 2.36M shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 129.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc bought 13,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $786,000, up from 10,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 8,939 shares to 35,391 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITB).

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 25 by Independent Research. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 7 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 14 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Hilliard Lyons to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 26. HSBC upgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, September 26 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Saturday, September 5. As per Tuesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Harvey Inc has 5.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 397,695 shares. Aimz Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 21,565 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Commerce stated it has 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The North Carolina-based Novare Cap Management Lc has invested 1.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 7,283 shares stake. Fragasso Grp Incorporated reported 16,025 shares. Bartlett Co Limited Liability has 175,992 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Nexus Investment Mgmt holds 17,000 shares. 238,617 are owned by Philadelphia. Dupont Mngmt Corp owns 372,433 shares. 133,454 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Company has 146,895 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd holds 5,035 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 896,000 were accumulated by Bp Pcl.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global on Thursday, April 6. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, October 6 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, June 5 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 16 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, February 5. Jefferies maintained the shares of CMI in report on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 22 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 11 by Piper Jaffray.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $6.30 million activity. ChangDiaz Franklin R sold 595 shares worth $87,974. The insider Satterthwaite Tony sold 830 shares worth $117,533. ROSE MARYA M sold $2.20M worth of stock or 14,579 shares. Smith Mark Andrew sold $76,788 worth of stock. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 775 shares worth $111,321. Cook Jill E had sold 5,307 shares worth $796,050 on Wednesday, October 3.