Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) stake by 9.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 296 shares as Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Curbstone Financial Management Corp holds 2,800 shares with $5.61 million value, down from 3,096 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) now has $673.53B valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook

Atlantica Yield Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AY) had an increase of 19.21% in short interest. AY’s SI was 303,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 19.21% from 254,600 shares previously. With 665,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Atlantica Yield Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AY)’s short sellers to cover AY’s short positions. The SI to Atlantica Yield Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.4%. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 602,182 shares traded or 49.24% up from the average. Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) has declined 9.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AY News: 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC – ROFO AGREEMENTS WITH AAGES AND ABENGOA ARE EXPECTED TO BE PRIMARY SOURCE OF ACCRETIVE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD 4Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC – CAFD GENERATION AMOUNTED TO $43.0 MLN AT QTR-END, ON TRACK TO MEET YEARLY GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Power Buys 25% Equity Interest in Atlantica Yield for About $608; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Atlantica Yield; 07/03/2018 – Atlantica Yield 4Q Loss $154.4M; 14/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC – REGARDING DIVIDEND, TARGET AN 80 PCT PAY-OUT RATIO ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 14/05/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 32C/SHR, FROM 31C, EST. 33C; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Atlantica Yields’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016.

More notable recent Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atlantica Yield plc (AY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atlantica Yield Acquires a New Wind Plant – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Atlantica Yield Hosted Its 2018 Investor Day in New York – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atlantica Yield declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Atlantica Yield plc (AY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $2.31M were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q. 1,726 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $2.70 million were sold by Jassy Andrew R. Shares for $3.87M were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. $3.22 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. 1,230 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $2.32 million. 1,927 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.66M on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 152 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Green Square Cap holds 2.07% or 7,391 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd holds 2,684 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd has invested 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 441 shares. Moore Cap Lp reported 78,000 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Central has invested 3.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ibm Retirement Fund has 7,209 shares for 3.3% of their portfolio. Alesco Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 197 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martin Currie Ltd has 3,581 shares. Steadfast Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.99% or 34,783 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs has invested 7.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,710 shares.