Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 33.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 7,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,790 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.38M, down from 23,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 2.70M shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 17.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 3,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,034 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36 million, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. JOHRI AKHIL also sold $465,591 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whitnell reported 0.79% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Intact holds 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 53,800 shares. Gam Holdings Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 28,953 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 39,830 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 1.48% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 12,039 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0.95% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 83,299 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 45,000 shares. Element Cap Ltd holds 189,600 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. 240,000 are owned by Holowesko Prns Ltd. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Texas-based American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc has invested 0.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mcrae Management stated it has 6,020 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.18% or 4,934 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 6, the company rating was downgraded by Sterne Agee CRT. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, August 10. On Wednesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 25. Jefferies maintained the shares of UTX in report on Friday, April 28 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $112 target in Wednesday, July 22 report. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Friday, January 5. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Friday, February 9 to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $159 target in Monday, February 26 report.

Among 24 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $157 highest and $96.28 lowest target. $124.01’s average target is 86.79% above currents $66.39 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, March 2 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, July 6 by RBC Capital Markets. ING Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Wednesday, August 26 to “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, May 22, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Argus Research. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Friday, November 13. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 14 by HSBC. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 30. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of BUD in report on Wednesday, February 28 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, November 25 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $453.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) by 125,208 shares to 223,454 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 96,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Monetary Mgmt reported 1,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 58,858 shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 865 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Synovus Fincl Corp owns 8,858 shares. Blackrock holds 27,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,338 are held by Insight 2811. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 6,135 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 44,230 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 285,410 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc holds 0.51% or 105,809 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 5,325 shares. Regent Invest Management Llc stated it has 15,151 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers owns 2,400 shares.