Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 7.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.97M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 410,156 shares traded or 43.68% up from the average. Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) has risen 15.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 19/03/2018 – Ynet News: Israeli Orbotech firm sold for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Orbotech 1Q Adj EPS 83c; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 17.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 3,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,034 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36 million, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, January 22 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, October 13 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Argus Research downgraded the shares of UTX in report on Thursday, January 26 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 22. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 19 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 6 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 6 by Sterne Agee CRT.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Technologies Finally Makes Its Split-Up Plan Official – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Breakup Plan Prolongs the Uncertainty – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. $1.94M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Gill Charles D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Archford Strategies Llc holds 0.41% or 7,997 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13 shares. Canandaigua Natl Comml Bank reported 101,775 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.54% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). S&Co owns 4,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 2.99 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 6,750 shares in its portfolio. Salem Mngmt Inc invested in 0.2% or 2,627 shares. Legacy Cap Prns has invested 0.74% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Coldstream Cap Mngmt stated it has 23,212 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 0.47% or 12,144 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Co has invested 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Epoch Inv invested in 1.69M shares or 0.9% of the stock. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.18% stake. Tiemann Investment Ltd Co accumulated 11,300 shares or 1.2% of the stock.

