Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased Fidelity Southern (LION) stake by 34.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 48,465 shares as Fidelity Southern (LION)’s stock declined 13.37%. The Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 93,764 shares with $2.32 million value, down from 142,229 last quarter. Fidelity Southern now has $679.19M valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 734,704 shares traded or 432.93% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 2.85% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Taitron Components Inc (TAIT) investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2018 Q3. It’s up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 4 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 0 sold and reduced their holdings in Taitron Components Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.22 million shares, up from 540,461 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Taitron Components Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 0 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Taitron Components Incorporated for 459,158 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 1,395 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 800 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 11,431 shares.

The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.695. About 10,402 shares traded. Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) has risen 1.09% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.09% the S&P500.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company has market cap of $9.54 million. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It has a 12.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added engineering and turn-key services focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.78, from 1.88 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LION shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 1.02% more from 18.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 45,514 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% or 253,571 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com accumulated 90,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0.07% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Indexiq Limited Liability Corp accumulated 98,537 shares. Foundry Ltd Company owns 232,870 shares. Kennedy Management holds 0.08% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) or 180,633 shares. Fmr holds 0% or 52,987 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 68 shares. Citigroup reported 13,219 shares stake. 10,854 are held by Css Ltd Il. 64,024 are owned by California Employees Retirement System. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 47,305 shares. Banc Funds Lc has 1.15 million shares.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $11,997 activity. Shares for $11,997 were bought by SHEPHERD W CLYDE III on Friday, October 5.

Analysts await Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 32.14% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.28 per share. LION’s profit will be $10.10M for 16.81 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.28% negative EPS growth.