Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 100.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 3,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,677 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00 million, up from 3,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 97.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 18,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66,000, down from 18,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Facebook announces new transparency rules for ads and pages; 15/03/2018 – ABC Financial and TAG Digital Marketing Announce Vendor Relationship; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 241M; 24/05/2018 – EU parliament gets Facebook answers after Zuckerberg meeting; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is still trying to sway public opinion; 12/04/2018 – BACKSTORY-Putting a spotlight on Facebook; 06/03/2018 – $BB.CA, FB: Blackberry files patent infringement against $FB – ! $BB.CA $FB; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 4th Update; 21/03/2018 – Facebook-Heavy Fund Keeps Friends Despite Controversy: ETF Watch

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Inc.: Goodbye Cash, Hello Visa – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Payment stocks with `recession resistance’ may outperform in 2019: RBC – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: Money For Nothing – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Is Stuck In A Lose-Lose Situation – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: A Rare Second Chance Or A Trap? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

