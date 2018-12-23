Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 1790.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 8,306 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 10.28%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 8,770 shares with $441,000 value, up from 464 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $22.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 8.21M shares traded or 123.43% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 24/04/2018 – Trump to nominate Adm. Harris as South Korea ambassador

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased Visa Inc Class A (V) stake by 100.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc acquired 3,346 shares as Visa Inc Class A (V)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 6,677 shares with $1.00 million value, up from 3,331 last quarter. Visa Inc Class A now has $273.90B valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. Shares for $2.01 million were sold by Sheedy William M. on Friday, November 30. On Monday, December 3 HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,252 shares.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased First Tr Energy Incm Fd (XFENX) stake by 29,719 shares to 14,181 valued at $315,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) stake by 2,960 shares and now owns 23,841 shares. Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 216,043 shares. Comm Natl Bank holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 572,490 shares. Polen Mgmt Limited Com has 7.17% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8.39 million shares. Chilton Limited Liability Co holds 121,655 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co has invested 0.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Verity Asset Management owns 1,918 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability holds 21,650 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 766,436 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd owns 2,025 shares. 690,156 are owned by Villere St Denis J Ltd Llc. Comerica Comml Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 617,659 shares. Lumbard Kellner Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 22,247 shares. Moreover, Patten Patten Tn has 1.7% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Inc.: Goodbye Cash, Hello Visa – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Money For Nothing – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ranking The Payment Technology And Services Providers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Visa had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. Buckingham Research maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Tuesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 14. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Monday, October 1. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $175 target. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, October 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $196 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 12 report.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Trade Truce: Market Appears To Get A Big Lift As Tariff Fears Retreat After G20 – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “COFCO International Joins Initiative to Modernize Global Agricultural Commodity Trade Operations – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ethanol Falls To A Record Low – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trump bump for agriculture/farming stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge CEO Latest Casualty of Investor Activism – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold ADM shares while 207 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 411.37 million shares or 1.30% less from 416.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Visionary Asset Mngmt reported 1.1% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). American Assets Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 30,830 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of reported 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). North Star Investment Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Savant Cap Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 6,759 shares. Victory Management reported 7.54M shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 28,888 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc accumulated 28,807 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Qs Investors Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Mariner reported 33,506 shares stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 1.03M shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% or 301 shares. Comerica accumulated 5,911 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Company invested in 164,523 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Ims Management accumulated 0% or 2,902 shares.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased At&T Inc (Put) (NYSE:T) stake by 20,900 shares to 19,200 valued at $645,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) stake by 8,211 shares and now owns 843 shares. Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) was reduced too.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $5.24 million activity. Shares for $109,803 were sold by Taets Joseph D.. D AMBROSE MICHAEL had sold 100,151 shares worth $4.84M on Wednesday, August 1. $99,185 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was sold by Stott John P on Friday, June 22. Young Ray G had bought 2,100 shares worth $99,429 on Wednesday, November 7.

Among 5 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 8 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 3. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 9 by JP Morgan.