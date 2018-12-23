Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 14.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,582 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94M, down from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25 million shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 5.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 7,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 122,524 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.35M, down from 130,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 12.08 million shares traded or 102.63% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.75 billion for 7.48 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.12% EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $405.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Ptl. (NYSE:OXY) by 3,760 shares to 208,121 shares, valued at $17.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.67M shares. Vident Advisory Lc has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guardian Life Insur Com Of America has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Colony Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dowling & Yahnke Lc holds 0.44% or 63,991 shares. Qcm Cayman Limited reported 1.93% stake. Broderick Brian C has invested 1.79% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cambridge holds 9,633 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,744 shares. Moreover, Paragon Cap Ltd has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 90,284 shares. Great Lakes Llc has 0.48% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 316,413 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 0.42% or 69,840 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt reported 0.59% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dnb Asset As owns 1.29M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health’s Risks Mounting – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “We Are Playing The CVS Hand – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why CVS Health Corporation Stock Is Falling Today – The Motley Fool” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Downright Undervalued And A Great Pick For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Unicorns, European Treasures, Health Care Bargains And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. 13,311 shares were sold by Boratto Eva C, worth $1.03 million on Monday, September 17. Hourican Kevin sold $642,300 worth of stock or 8,564 shares. $1.17 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by Brennan Troyen A. Shares for $1.72M were sold by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital reinitiated CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, March 10. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $115 target. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Monday, November 2 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 28. On Monday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of CVS in report on Friday, December 18 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 16 by Wolfe Research.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twenty (NASDAQ:FOX) by 9,186 shares to 59,309 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 4,922 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 94,614 shares. Whittier Tru reported 7,080 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 613,522 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 1,340 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 16,531 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.14 million shares stake. Howe & Rusling has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1,028 shares. Busey Tru invested 0.92% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Brookstone Mngmt invested in 8,048 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Lord Abbett & Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EXC’s profit will be $570.53M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BGE ranked top utility for business customers – Baltimore Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hold On To Harsco – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon’s Annova LNG export plant passes first FERC environmental test – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, MDC, and TG Therapeutics Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon sues FirstEnergy Solutions over delays on $140M asset sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.