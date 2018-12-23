Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 13.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 44,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,369 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.87 million, up from 336,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 1.49 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 5.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 20.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,261 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.79M, up from 71,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25 million shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 10,871 shares to 188,458 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,926 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc Com (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark Inc reported 5,319 shares. Somerset Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 38 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 0.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 38,581 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt reported 9,984 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,004 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund owns 0.34% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 19,231 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 16.47 million shares. Chevy Chase invested in 1.29 million shares. Penobscot Mngmt Co stated it has 1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Randolph, a Ohio-based fund reported 279,395 shares. Capwealth Advsrs reported 143,194 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,355 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 96,902 shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 1.92% or 57,586 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. Shares for $2.02M were sold by Denton David M on Thursday, November 29. $1.72M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1. On Monday, September 17 Boratto Eva C sold $1.03M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 13,311 shares. Shares for $1.17M were sold by Brennan Troyen A on Wednesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold GRMN shares while 107 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 78.02 million shares or 3.30% more from 75.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tudor Et Al holds 0.1% or 58,064 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp invested in 111 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,340 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil Limited stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 24,552 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 705,089 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Moreover, Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Proshare reported 52,627 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 157,369 shares. Stadion Money Management Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 19,717 shares.

