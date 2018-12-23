Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 91,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,395 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.99 million, up from 188,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25 million shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 25.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,579 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86 million, up from 18,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25M shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. Hourican Kevin also sold $642,300 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $354,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by Boratto Eva C. Denton David M also sold $2.02 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 14,229 shares were sold by Brennan Troyen A, worth $1.17 million.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 13 report. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, May 12. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, August 10 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital reinitiated the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, March 10 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, December 26, the company rating was maintained by Tigress Financial. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, November 10. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, December 17 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Friday, January 5. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, January 4 to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $74 target in Friday, November 3 report.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS/Aetna tie-up to be completed by Wednesday – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CVS stores plan to shift focus from products to health care services – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Check Out This New Move By CVS – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Love CVS Health Shares Following Aetna Deal (NYSE:CVS)(NYSE:AET) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hiccup in CVS-Aetna deal approval? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Addison holds 1.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 21,920 shares. Regal Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Horan Capital Advsr Limited owns 1.61% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 31,704 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability accumulated 0.49% or 10,374 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 34,036 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 154,875 shares. Philadelphia Trust has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co, Delaware-based fund reported 16,200 shares. Voya Mngmt stated it has 537,474 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co owns 631,824 shares. Pure Advisors stated it has 3,235 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 10,000 shares. Bailard reported 50,751 shares. Shell Asset has 80,017 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 298,582 shares.

Randolph Co Inc, which manages about $549.52 million and $601.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 209,920 shares to 227,086 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Can Run Higher – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Regulatory progress for CVS-Aetna merger – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “CVS stores plan to shift focus from products to health care services – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CVS set to close $69B Aetna merger after final state approvals – Boston Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Check Out This New Move By CVS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. Shares for $642,300 were sold by Hourican Kevin. $2.02M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Denton David M. $1.72M worth of stock was sold by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1. $1.17M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Brennan Troyen A on Wednesday, November 14.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 6 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, January 4 to “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, November 26. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, December 12 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, January 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by Oppenheimer. S&P Research maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, November 2 report. Wolfe Research downgraded CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, August 14 to “Peer Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by SunTrust. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sky Invest Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,209 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Leavell Investment Management Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 7,653 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 47,208 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtn owns 77,600 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Company has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shelton Capital Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability has 26,978 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Grp holds 0.24% or 16,053 shares. Vision invested 1.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stock Yards Commercial Bank Com owns 19,644 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 36,524 shares. New England Professional Planning Gru Inc Inc holds 0.23% or 2,583 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Liability holds 320,991 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct holds 2.56% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 37,874 shares.