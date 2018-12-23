Edgar Lomax Co decreased Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) stake by 3.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co sold 4,700 shares as Disney Walt Co Com (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 133,812 shares with $15.65M value, down from 138,512 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com now has $155.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021

Cwm Llc decreased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 2.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cwm Llc sold 1,772 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 1.05%. The Cwm Llc holds 77,594 shares with $15.65 million value, down from 79,366 last quarter. Public Storage now has $35.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 2.54 million shares traded or 135.85% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney amends Iger’s compensation to add more rigor on performance award – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “How Netflix Is Winning Over Top Hollywood Talent – Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s when Disney Springs’ Cirque du Soleil will debut its new show – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “High-speed rail for Disney World? Brightline may have train station there along Orlando-to-Tampa route – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Argus Research. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, October 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 8. Imperial Capital upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, November 27 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $508,690 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, December 12. Another trade for 47,733 shares valued at $5.73M was sold by IGER ROBERT A. The insider Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44M. 140,638 shares valued at $15.05M were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Management Llc holds 1.01M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,000 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation reported 119,405 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 12,992 shares. Honeywell Intll owns 100,100 shares. The Illinois-based Iron Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 8,213 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Lathrop Corp, Arkansas-based fund reported 129,500 shares. Everett Harris Ca invested 3.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviva Pcl reported 732,738 shares stake. St James Invest Co Ltd Liability Com invested in 260,498 shares. Logan Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 37,910 shares. Clean Yield Grp invested in 4,675 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc reported 16,500 shares. St Germain D J Co reported 97,484 shares.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks I’ll Hold Forever – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deep Value Hidden In The Shares Of Global Self Storage – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Cwm Llc increased Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) stake by 75,341 shares to 311,846 valued at $3.56M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr stake by 796,843 shares and now owns 1.87M shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Public Storage had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12 with “Neutral”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, December 13 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by Goldman Sachs. Evercore upgraded Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Tuesday, December 18 to “In-Line” rating. Citigroup maintained Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Friday, October 5 with “Neutral” rating.