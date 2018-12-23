Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Sap Se (SAP) stake by 9.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 17,638 shares as Sap Se (SAP)’s stock declined 13.83%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 177,134 shares with $21.79 million value, down from 194,772 last quarter. Sap Se now has $113.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $96.14. About 2.16 million shares traded or 106.98% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has declined 9.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 17/05/2018 – Vistex Solutions for SAP® Software Now Available on the Latest Version of SAP S/4HANA®; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CFO SAYS SEES VERY LIMITED INCREASES IN CAPEX AFTER 2018; 16/04/2018 – German software company SAP predicts new business in Middle East from Saudi Vision 2030 plan; 27/04/2018 – DGAP-DD: SAP SE english; 03/05/2018 – HireRight Solution Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting Solutions; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP says payments to scandal-hit Gupta entities more than thought; 24/04/2018 – SAP Increases Sales Forecast on M&A, Cloud Business (Video)

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) formed multiple top with $17.70 target or 7.00% above today's $16.54 share price. CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) has $117.07 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 65,431 shares traded or 68.69% up from the average. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has risen 27.91% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, down 16.15% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.92 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.90B for 14.93 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.41% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 9,249 shares to 516,055 valued at $36.60M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) stake by 530,361 shares and now owns 9.49 million shares. Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering SAP (NYSE:SAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAP had 3 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, October 19. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, July 18 report.

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 1,200.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CYBE’s profit will be $920,163 for 31.81 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 10 investors sold CyberOptics Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.98 million shares or 6.24% less from 4.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Punch & Associate Incorporated holds 0.16% or 97,968 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 23,363 shares. Mairs Inc reported 232,609 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Limited owns 94,600 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Spark Management Lc owns 12,500 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 50,450 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 0% or 577 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) or 8,276 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 11,875 shares. Perkins Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.14% or 94,250 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 105 shares. 119,511 are held by Cadence Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Geode Capital Limited Company owns 47,292 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE).