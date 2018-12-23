Cypress Funds Llc decreased Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) stake by 3.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc sold 15,000 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO)’s stock declined 41.19%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 435,000 shares with $49.66 million value, down from 450,000 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc now has $6.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.09 million shares traded or 489.06% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 14.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc increased Wells Fargo (WFC) stake by 8.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc acquired 1.10M shares as Wells Fargo (WFC)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc holds 13.38M shares with $703.07M value, up from 12.27M last quarter. Wells Fargo now has $212.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58 million shares traded or 130.24% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WAS FULLY ACCRUED AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $55; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IMPACT OF ASSET CAP AFTER TAXES ON NET INCOME “WILL BE LESS THAN $100 MILLION” IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LONG-TERM BONDS ARE A TERRIBLE INVESTMENT AT ANYTHING CLOSE TO CURRENT RATES; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches $480 Million Settlement in Class-Action Suit; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts: Report

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 77,574 shares to 7.00M valued at $247.94 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) stake by 96,319 shares and now owns 10.30M shares. American Express (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brandywine Management Ltd Liability reported 4.47M shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability holds 46,282 shares. Garde Capital accumulated 21,416 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 138,771 shares. Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,456 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Company holds 5,952 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Capital Ltd has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 2.08M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.63% or 32,686 shares. Texas Yale Corp reported 46,892 shares stake. British Columbia Investment invested 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Schafer Cullen Mgmt holds 1.63% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 2.39 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 5.93M shares.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity. Modjtabai Avid had sold 100,000 shares worth $5.87M on Tuesday, August 7.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wells Fargo had 9 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $61 target in Monday, July 16 report. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. Macquarie Research maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, September 17 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of WFC in report on Friday, December 7 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, October 15, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, October 15. Wood upgraded the shares of WFC in report on Monday, July 16 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, July 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $62 target.

Among 10 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. XPO Logistics had 15 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $111 target in Thursday, August 2 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $128 target in Monday, November 5 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $115 target in Friday, August 3 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $108 target in Friday, November 2 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, December 13 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $126 target in Tuesday, September 11 report. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, November 2. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold XPO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 94.33 million shares or 2.63% more from 91.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 1.08% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 124,647 shares. Congress Asset Com Ma holds 0.15% or 101,499 shares. 13,540 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Interest Gru accumulated 0% or 2,878 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 7,260 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 37,807 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0.07% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Howe And Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 74 shares. National Asset Mngmt owns 4,203 shares. Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability reported 18,350 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.03% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 335,174 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 46,895 shares. Raymond James Incorporated owns 58,507 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 411,260 shares. Cedar Hill Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).