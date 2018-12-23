Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Put) (JD) by 70.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 361,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.91M, down from 511,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.50B market cap company. The stock increased 5.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 49.69 million shares traded or 171.30% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 157.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 74,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.11 million, up from 47,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 14.92M shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – HOLDING COMPANY OF COMBINED SAINSBURY’S-ASDA GROUP WOULD BE CALLED SAINSBURY’S – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART BOARD APPROVES DEAL TO SELL ABOUT 75 PCT OF CO TO WALMART-LED GROUP FOR ABOUT $15 BLN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 16/05/2018 – Lord & Taylor Flagship Store Will Debut in Coming Weeks on Walmart.com; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, creating a “store within a store” both companies hope will boost sales; 11/05/2018 – WALMART PACT TO WIPE OUT ACTION TAKEN AGAINST CA. EMPLOYEES

Among 23 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. JD.com had 62 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, April 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 22. UBS maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, October 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $28 target. The company was maintained on Friday, October 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 17. Mizuho reinitiated JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Thursday, December 13 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, November 10 the stock rating was initiated by HSBC with “Buy”. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 3.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Union In Deal With China’s JD Digits For Global Digital Money Movement – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JD.com: Will Richard Liu Deliver In 2019? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, JD – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JD’s B2B Sales Strength To Keep Revenue Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 175 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Thursday, May 17 to “Accumulate” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 23 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, August 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Goldman Sachs. Oppenheimer initiated the shares of WMT in report on Tuesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 19. As per Friday, November 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, November 20 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, October 2.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Infant Ibuprofen Recall Hits Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar Stores – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 06, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Walmart Stock Faces Pressure, But Itâ€™s Premature to Panic – Investorplace.com” published on December 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “Amazon’s Latest Behind-the-Scenes Move to Compete With eBay and Walmart – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Kroger Stock Shows All The Attributes Needed To Play Defense Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 23, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 2,686 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 322,158 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 0.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 76,272 shares. Moreover, Amer Asset has 0.25% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,539 shares. Citigroup invested in 1.11M shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 39,442 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Willis Invest Counsel owns 64,452 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Aspen Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.84% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mader And Shannon Wealth Inc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 41,783 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 25,265 shares in its portfolio. Northstar holds 18,672 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 33,608 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.39% stake. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,433 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $626.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe (VGK) by 59,127 shares to 191,928 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,780 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 48 insider sales for $5.10 billion activity. WALTON S ROBSON sold $57.22M worth of stock or 600,000 shares. $190.18M worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by WALTON ALICE L on Wednesday, September 26. $146.27 million worth of stock was sold by WALTON JIM C on Tuesday, August 21. The insider McKenna Judith J sold $1.17 million. 18,421 shares valued at $1.77M were sold by Biggs M. Brett on Thursday, August 30. 2,883 shares valued at $277,497 were sold by Bartlett Daniel J on Monday, August 20.