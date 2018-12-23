Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 56,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 600,148 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.32 million, down from 656,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 5.10 million shares traded or 220.33% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 0.12% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 49.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 4,070 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $956,000, up from 2,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.38 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $170.51M for 9.28 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $991,931 activity. $156,960 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Torre Bates Ann on Wednesday, August 29. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $100,560 was made by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, November 20. $801,000 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by deVeer R. Kipp on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 6,990 shares valued at $120,947 was bought by SIEGEL ERIC B.

