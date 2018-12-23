West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 11.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21B, up from 24,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.64% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Post Hldgs (POST) by 35.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 21,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,143 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.25 million, up from 62,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Post Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $86.88. About 2.98 million shares traded or 301.44% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 18.72% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Societe Generale on Wednesday, April 6 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, June 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, December 2 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 5. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 16 by Citigroup. Jefferies downgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, October 13 to “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, October 28 the stock rating was maintained by S&P Research with “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, November 29 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, October 20.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $173.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50 shares to 150 shares, valued at $56.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 15 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,507 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory group backs Pfizer’s Avastin biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Reaches Global Agreement with AbbVie (ABBV) on Adalimumab Biosimilar – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Enters Strategic Research Collaboration & License Agreement with Kineta Immuno-Oncology to Develop New Cancer Immunotherapies – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Phase 2b STRIVE Clinical Trial of Staphylococcus aureus Vaccine Discontinued Due to Futility – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer, Merck cancel avelumab study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. SUSMAN SALLY had sold 40,381 shares worth $1.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, Iowa-based fund reported 5,366 shares. 9,871 were reported by Milestone. Hamlin Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greylin Mangement holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 56,060 shares. River Mercantile Asset Llp stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Twin Cap Mngmt owns 618,477 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Amer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.12% or 28,820 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 2.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sunbelt Secs owns 56,736 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp has invested 0.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Communications Of Vermont has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). California-based Regents Of The University Of California has invested 2.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 210,700 were accumulated by Clough Cap L P. Modera Wealth Management Lc reported 27,195 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs Incorporated stated it has 7,157 shares.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Post-earnings dip for Kroger – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Dow surges 600 points, biggest rally in eight months, after Powell signals rates are near neutral – CNBC” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ABM Industries +5.3% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Encouraged With Bob Evans Brand After Meeting With Post Management (NYSE:POST) – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Worthington shares down post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering Post (NYSE:POST), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Post had 37 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of POST in report on Friday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, November 13. BMO Capital Markets reinitiated Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Monday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. Pivotal Research maintained Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) rating on Friday, November 17. Pivotal Research has “Buy” rating and $105.0 target. The stock of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 4 by Pivotal Research. TheStreet upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, August 17 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of POST in report on Tuesday, September 19 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, September 30 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. The stock of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Friday, May 6. On Thursday, June 23 the stock rating was upgraded by BB&T Capital to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold POST shares while 99 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 70.96 million shares or 5.43% less from 75.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,042 are owned by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 10,439 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 13,535 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 446 are owned by Howe & Rusling. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.09% or 12,820 shares. Waratah Capital Limited invested in 54,066 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 38,900 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 20,186 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advisors Limited Co holds 6,077 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 25,693 shares. Grp One Trading LP has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,876 shares to 63,134 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 15,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,901 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A (NYSE:AOS).