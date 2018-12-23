Davenport & Company Decreased By $765,833 Its Dm (DM) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Davenport & Company Llc decreased Dm (DM) stake by 16.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davenport & Company Llc sold 45,049 shares as Dm (DM)’s stock rose 12.11%. The Davenport & Company Llc holds 223,643 shares with $4.00 million value, down from 268,692 last quarter. Dm now has $2.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 1.97 million shares traded or 79.47% up from the average. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) has declined 40.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.28% the S&P500. Some Historical DM News: 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 15/05/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG Tanker Tracker for May 15 (Table); 20/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION BY 5% ABOVE 4Q; 20/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution; Increases Distribution by 5 Percent Above Fourth-Quarter Distri; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution; Increases Distribution by 5 Percent Above Fourth-Quarter Distribution; 22/05/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG Tanker Tracker for May 22 (Table); 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Midstream Partners , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DM); 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Raises Cash Distribution to $0.3340 Per Uni

Among 2 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Preferred Bank had 2 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $72 target in Friday, October 19 report. See Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) latest ratings:

19/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $77 New Target: $72 Maintain

20/07/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $76 New Target: $80 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold DM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 35.24 million shares or 12.79% less from 40.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp holds 45,429 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.49 million shares. Kellner Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested in 40,054 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 514,710 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr invested in 57,101 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 1.72 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 43,035 shares. Susquehanna Gp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Linscomb And Williams has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2.11 million shares. Mai Management owns 150,453 shares. Davenport Company Ltd Liability Corp invested in 223,643 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation reported 183,941 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading LP reported 2,817 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Davenport & Company Llc increased Amzn (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 402 shares to 40,693 valued at $81.51M in 2018Q3. It also upped Glpi (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 9,536 shares and now owns 1.12 million shares. Cat (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Energy Midstream (NYSE:DM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy Midstream had 4 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) rating on Monday, July 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $15 target. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream agree on merger deal – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP – DM – PRNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Transportation Index – PRNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – December 3, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP to Dominion Energy, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 12.12% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DM’s profit will be $46.84 million for 12.88 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% EPS growth.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking services and products to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $629.71 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts and non-retail certificates of deposit. It has a 10.41 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mini-perm loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, residential, and residential multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loan products comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and trade finance products, such as commercial and standby letters of credit, acceptance financing, documentary collections, foreign draft collections, international wires, and foreign exchange for importers and exporters.

The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 421,312 shares traded or 395.46% up from the average. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 28.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Preferred Bank declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Preferred Bank Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/18/2018 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Preferred Bank Not Getting The Preference It Deserves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings Nasdaq:PFBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 17, 2018.