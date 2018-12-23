Davenport & Company Has Lifted Its Unh (UNH) Position; Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) SI Increased By 0.95%

Davenport & Company Llc increased Unh (UNH) stake by 30.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davenport & Company Llc acquired 5,845 shares as Unh (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Davenport & Company Llc holds 24,877 shares with $6.62 million value, up from 19,032 last quarter. Unh now has $229.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21 million shares traded or 219.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) had an increase of 0.95% in short interest. BCEI’s SI was 2.15M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.95% from 2.13M shares previously. With 307,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)’s short sellers to cover BCEI’s short positions. The SI to Bonanza Creek Energy Inc’s float is 11.29%. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 1.07 million shares traded or 288.22% up from the average. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has declined 6.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BCEI News: 08/05/2018 – BONANZA CREEK SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 18.0 TO 18.6 MBOE/D; 11/05/2018 – Bonanza Creek Energy: Senior VP, Land, Ramon ‘Curt’ Moore to Leave Company Based on Mutual Decision With Board; 13/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER IS ALSO NAMED TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Bonanza Creek Energy Appoints New Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – BRD-SOCGEN CEO: ROMANIA BANK PROFIT BONANZA TO SHRINK IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC – EXPECTS ITS OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE REDUCED ON A PER-UNIT BASIS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Golden Horseshoe to Congress Project; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY NAMES ERIC T. GREAGER NEW CEO; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, EXPECTS PRODUCTION OF 16.0 – 16.6 MBOE/D; 14/03/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY REAFFIRMS 1Q, 2018 FORECAST

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $396.50 million. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It has a 7.03 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas.

More notable recent Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bonanza Creek Announces New $350 Million Borrowing Base – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bonanza Creek Energy Announces the Divestiture of Mid-Continent Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Bonanza Creek Energy Appoints New Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Imperial Capital: Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Making All The Right Moves After Chapter 11 – Benzinga” published on April 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bonanza Creek Energy Announces the Date of its Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2018.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018, also Thestreet.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Is Signaling a Buy – TheStreet” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “DaVita and UNH agree to drop price of Medical Group deal to $4.34B – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Davenport & Company Llc decreased Ge (NYSE:GE) stake by 57,626 shares to 476,070 valued at $5.38 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Luv (NYSE:LUV) stake by 35,304 shares and now owns 968,696 shares. Ewy (EWY) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, November 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 3 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 10 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, November 28. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $31000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 18 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 24 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 790 shares. Leisure Capital holds 2,646 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Lc has 5,067 shares. Cohen Mngmt Inc accumulated 65,914 shares or 3.95% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 648,553 shares. Compton Capital Inc Ri reported 0.19% stake. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 1.41% or 178,003 shares. Investec Asset Management North America reported 103,899 shares. 274,991 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Checchi Advisers stated it has 9,932 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Incorporated has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 20,011 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 2.31M shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1.30M shares. 3,157 are held by Miles Cap. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. WILSON D ELLEN had sold 15,393 shares worth $4.07M. 163 shares valued at $44,796 were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin on Friday, November 9. On Wednesday, November 28 WILENSKY GAIL R sold $1.65 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,880 shares. 10,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $2.65 million were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. 5,000 shares valued at $1.32 million were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13. On Thursday, September 13 Nelson Steven H sold $2.16M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 8,142 shares.