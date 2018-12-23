Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors bought 18,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.13 million, up from 166,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88 million shares traded or 89.95% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500.

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Dish (DISH) by 7.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 125,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.76M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Dish for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 6.30 million shares traded or 99.52% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has declined 34.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyv (NYSE:LYV) by 134,900 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $60.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shw (NYSE:SHW) by 1,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,588 shares, and cut its stake in Psx (NYSE:PSX).

Among 23 analysts covering Dish Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH), 9 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Dish Network Corp. had 66 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, January 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Monday, November 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, August 9. Moffett Nathanson downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, June 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, July 6. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Friday, February 26. On Monday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Pivotal Research. On Wednesday, July 22 the stock rating was initiated by HSBC with “Reduce”. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, October 8.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 16 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.25 million activity. The insider Khemka Vivek sold 315 shares worth $10,471.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold DISH shares while 128 reduced holdings.

Among 29 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Applied Materials Inc. had 145 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5200 target in Tuesday, June 13 report. Needham maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Monday, May 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, November 20 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, November 11 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, November 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Agricole on Friday, September 25. As per Wednesday, February 3, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Nomura maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, August 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Summit Research on Tuesday, August 11 to “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Wednesday, November 15 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings.

