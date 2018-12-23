Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors decreased its stake in Kroger Co. (KR) by 5.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors sold 18,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,667 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.13M, down from 332,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors who had been investing in Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 10.98 million shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger, Online Supermarket Ocado Enter Online Shopping Partnershi; 16/04/2018 – Multicultural healthy food brand “Neilly’s” launches rice mixes at 1500 Kroger Supermarkets; 12/03/2018 – KROGER & INSTACART EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Said to Discuss Merger With Target (Video); 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Emn (EMN) by 51.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 8,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $770,000, down from 16,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Emn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 3.09M shares traded or 112.23% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors, which manages about $372.58M and $457.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 37,019 shares to 168,496 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $3.37 million activity. Another trade for 646 shares valued at $18,879 was made by FIKE CARIN L on Thursday, October 4. Clark Robert W sold $421,370 worth of stock or 14,500 shares. BEYER ROBERT D sold $170,508 worth of stock or 5,760 shares. $377,819 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was sold by MOORE CLYDE R on Tuesday, October 30. 1,850 shares were sold by Adcock Mary Ellen, worth $57,739 on Monday, November 12. $369,551 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was sold by KROPF SUSAN J on Thursday, July 19.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cmcsa (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,126 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $41.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pm (NYSE:PM) by 9,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,110 shares, and has risen its stake in D (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. EMN’s profit will be $229.66 million for 10.54 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. The insider Costa Mark J sold $2.00 million. RAISBECK DAVID W had bought 13,500 shares worth $988,335 on Friday, December 7.