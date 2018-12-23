Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co. (KKR) by 3.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $68.18 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 5.12 million shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 7.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCES PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Precast Industries Selects Epicor ERP to Support Digital Transformation; 08/03/2018 – CVC/MESSER, CARLYLE CG.O , KKR KKR.N , ONEX ONEX.TO EXPECTED TO BID FOR ALL ASSETS ON OFFER; 15/03/2018 – KKR boosts yen bond sale by a third to $377 mln; 18/05/2018 – Sageworks, one of the country’s first Fintech companies, is acquired by Accel-KKR; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – KKR TO BUY BMC SOFTWARE FROM INVESTOR GROUP; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP – KIMBELL’S MANAGEMENT TEAM, LED BY CEO BOB RAVNAAS, WILL OPERATE COMBINED COMPANY FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSING; 07/03/2018 – KKR to Buy Heartland Dental From Owners Including Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: KKR & Co. looks to take advantage of new buyout rules

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) by 267.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 133,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,959 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.48 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 6.09M shares traded or 124.30% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 13.34% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

More notable recent KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “FS Investment Corp closes merger with Corporate Capital Trust – PE Hub” on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Altice and KKR Announce the Creation of Hivory – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Toys R Us bankruptcy also hurts Toys for Tots – New York Business Journal” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the Fourth Quarter – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “FS/KKR Announces Closing of Merger of FS Investment Corporation and Corporate Capital Trust – Stockhouse” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 50,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $27.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank New York (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.48, from 0.52 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 164 investors sold KKR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 96.15% less from 212.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Essex Services reported 0.14% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Beck Mngmt Ltd Co, a Texas-based fund reported 175,954 shares. Grand Jean Cap Management holds 161,270 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Northeast Consultants Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 47,200 shares. Nfc Invests, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation reported 800 shares. Foster & Motley holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 11,964 shares. Private Incorporated has 0.43% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 61,720 shares. Covey Cap Advsrs invested in 7.39% or 211,215 shares. Pinnacle accumulated 6,825 shares. Nebraska-based Walnut Private Equity Limited Co has invested 8.58% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv invested in 37,500 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.36% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 4.49 million shares. Davis Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 6.25% or 2.50 million shares. First City Mngmt holds 0.14% or 7,645 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. KKR’s profit will be $451.14M for 8.81 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (NYSE:KKR), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. had 71 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wood on Monday, July 11 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 6. Jefferies maintained the shares of KKR in report on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 8. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, October 16. Oppenheimer maintained KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 11 by Sandler O’Neill. Jefferies initiated the shares of KKR in report on Thursday, December 10 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold SM shares while 83 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.06 million shares or 7.76% less from 118.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Causeway Capital Management reported 280 shares. Asset Management reported 6,506 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 28,300 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.55% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 41,769 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of reported 16,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schwab Charles Inv Management owns 478,471 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 746,035 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory invested in 1.23 million shares or 0.63% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 580 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 26,204 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 14,011 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Swiss Retail Bank owns 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 184,750 shares. 1.84 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Com. 165,441 are held by Deutsche Bank Ag.