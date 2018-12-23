Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) had a decrease of 10.61% in short interest. CSCO’s SI was 32.05 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.61% from 35.85 million shares previously. With 25.52 million avg volume, 1 days are for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s short sellers to cover CSCO’s short positions. The SI to Cisco Systems Inc’s float is 0.69%. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) stake by 1.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis Capital Partners Llc acquired 11,800 shares as Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS)’s stock declined 17.43%. The Davis Capital Partners Llc holds 691,800 shares with $27.08M value, up from 680,000 last quarter. Servisfirst Bancshares Inc now has $1.63B valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 1.21M shares traded or 536.20% up from the average. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 14.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. BHATT PRAT also sold $1.52M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. On Monday, December 3 Tan Irving sold $1.36 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 28,000 shares. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. 35,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.51 million were sold by Goeckeler David. $3.32M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Kramer Kelly A.. The insider WEST STEVEN M sold 25,000 shares worth $1.20 million. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28 million.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Friday, December 14 to “Neutral”. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Raymond James. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 16. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CSCO – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CSCO Named ‘Top Dividend Stock of the Dow’ at Dividend Channel With 3.1% Yield – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Investors Shouldn’t Miss This Critical Growth Driver – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco temporarily bans employees from China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold Cisco Systems, Inc. shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). S R Schill & Assoc reported 0.59% stake. Horizon Invs Limited Com has 24,916 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 250,704 are owned by Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1.03M were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Univest Of Pennsylvania holds 0.21% or 14,126 shares. Security stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hodges Capital Mngmt stated it has 68,069 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited reported 20,724 shares. 348,321 were reported by Eagle Advsrs Limited Co. Chilton Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Factory Mutual Insurance reported 1.83M shares. Aperio Grp Lc, a California-based fund reported 3.94 million shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs reported 3.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $188.16 billion. The firm offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It has a 159.73 P/E ratio. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services.

More notable recent ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 36% – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Announces 36% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At SFBS – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ServisFirst Bank Earns Exclusive National Endorsement from American Bankers Association – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “ServisFirst eyes corresponding banking growth after key ABA endorsement – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.