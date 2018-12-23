Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 35.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 4,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,240 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66 million, up from 13,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 2.36M shares traded or 49.66% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 2.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 5,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,025 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.97M, down from 235,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 3.11M shares traded or 99.48% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $176.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15,980 shares to 56,267 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Serv Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.07% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.34B for 9.52 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,429 shares to 19,646 shares, valued at $23.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,020 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA).

