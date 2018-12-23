First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 15,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 584,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.45 million, down from 599,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 75.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,265 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $306,000, down from 17,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 3.67 million shares traded or 100.56% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 13.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DaVita Releases 10th Annual Community Care Report; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA SAYS ON MARCH 12, RECEIVED SECOND REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 140,066 were accumulated by Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Arvest Savings Bank Tru Division stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Culbertson A N And Inc invested in 121,638 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Com has 48,958 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Miller Inv Ltd Partnership reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Glenmede Trust Na owns 4.69M shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Covington Investment reported 125,594 shares. 231,089 are owned by Philadelphia Tru. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 204,765 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Bridges Investment Mngmt has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tower Bridge Advsrs has 20,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benin Corporation owns 46,465 shares. First Business Services Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 4,452 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson on Tuesday, November 24 with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by Piperjaffray with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, May 19. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $28 target. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy” on Thursday, June 29. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 15. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by Credit Suisse.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. $1.36M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Tan Irving on Monday, December 3. Shares for $196,324 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. 63,050 shares valued at $3.00M were sold by Goeckeler David on Tuesday, September 18. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28M on Monday, September 17.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 9,412 shares to 76,538 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold DVA shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 134.94 million shares or 5.12% less from 142.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Co has 301,943 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 527,012 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 0% or 11,137 shares. Axa accumulated 10,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Management Ab has 0% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 7,301 shares. Thornburg Inv Management Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 205,727 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 36,907 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 301,800 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 140,949 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Chou Associate Mgmt holds 3.39% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 140,743 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 62,308 shares.

Analysts await DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 3.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.92 per share. DVA’s profit will be $147.72M for 13.99 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by DaVita Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.93% EPS growth.