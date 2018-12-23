Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 9.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 42,047 shares with $3.25M value, down from 46,545 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59 million shares traded or 137.77% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 55.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc analyzed 20,200 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)'s stock declined 14.59%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 16,170 shares with $4.30 million value, down from 36,370 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $14.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $193.17. About 1.44 million shares traded or 50.44% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 4.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.51% the S&P500.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11B for 9.60 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 26. Raymond James maintained the shares of GILD in report on Friday, October 26 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, October 26.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $18.19 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by MARTIN JOHN C, worth $3.54M on Monday, July 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,280 are held by Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv. Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,680 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 5,892 shares. Mirador Cap Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Macguire Cheswick And Tuttle Counsel Llc holds 0.26% or 19,541 shares in its portfolio. Temasek (Private) reported 5% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 8,560 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 3,171 shares. Diligent Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 2,756 shares. Rdl Fincl has 3.66% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Calamos Lc reported 526,941 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs Limited holds 1.25% or 177,874 shares. Main Street Research Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 2.16M are held by Principal Financial. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 875,659 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc increased Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 23,250 shares to 34,350 valued at $12.61M in 2018Q3. It also upped Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) stake by 17,400 shares and now owns 18,647 shares. Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) was raised too.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 24.14% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ANET’s profit will be $135.77M for 26.83 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

