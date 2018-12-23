Dean Capital Management increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (WTM) by 29.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,850 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67 million, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in White Mountains Insurance Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $846.52. About 20,882 shares traded or 59.50% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 32,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,056 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.34 million, up from 33,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07M shares traded or 129.11% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 115,052 shares to 324,389 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 69,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,500 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $350,000 activity.

Among 34 analysts covering Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $142.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 30,912 shares to 19,628 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 23,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,845 shares, and cut its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

