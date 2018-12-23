Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com (JKHY) by 19.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 34,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.34 million, down from 173,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 1.08 million shares traded or 19.09% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 30.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.15M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.29. About 558,802 shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has risen 20.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold INGN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.16 million shares or 1.40% more from 19.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 19,271 shares in its portfolio. 24 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Inc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Raymond James accumulated 0% or 6,002 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr reported 1,178 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership reported 1,767 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp reported 367,900 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv reported 1,300 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 183,472 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 848 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 17,896 shares. California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 15 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Inogen had 27 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10800 target in Thursday, June 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) rating on Wednesday, August 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $258 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of INGN in report on Monday, September 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, November 8 with “Buy”. Needham maintained Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) rating on Friday, April 13. Needham has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. Leerink Swann maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, August 12 report. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 24 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, May 1. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 20 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 12.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,070 shares to 35,427 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 10,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,580 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JKHY shares while 141 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 3.64% more from 64.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.13% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 37,417 shares. British Columbia holds 0.1% or 58,490 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 6,475 shares. 73,219 are held by Renaissance Technology. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.96 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 5,264 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Comm has invested 0.07% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer Inc has invested 0.97% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp has invested 0.06% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 10,939 shares. Pinnacle Prtn holds 1,994 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc owns 31,703 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Principal Group holds 0.05% or 350,976 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 680,625 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Jack Henry had 21 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) rating on Monday, August 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $112.0 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of JKHY in report on Wednesday, January 24 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 16 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, September 17 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 16 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Sunday, September 17 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $66.48M for 35.92 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.37% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity. Shares for $996,174 were sold by PRIM JOHN F on Friday, August 31.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 5,206 shares to 12,360 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

