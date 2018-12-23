December 22-23 was a bad day for aXpire (AXPR) after -9.13% drop

aXpire (AXPR) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.000799831999999999 or -9.13% trading at $0.007958984. According to Top Cryptocoin Analysts, aXpire (AXPR) eyes $0.0087548824 target on the road to $0.0165991287010137. AXPR last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.008758816 and low of $0.007958984 for December 22-23. The open was $0.008758816.

aXpire (AXPR) is down -20.26% in the last 30 days from $0.009981 per coin. Its down -31.97% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.0117 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago AXPR traded at $0.00 (non existent). AXPR has 350.00M coins mined giving it $2.79 million market cap. aXpire maximum coins available are 350.00M. AXPR uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 29/01/2018.

aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders.

The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR.