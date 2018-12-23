December 22-23 was a bad day for MicroMoney (AMM) after -10.00% drop

MicroMoney (AMM) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0013109 or -10.00% trading at $0.0117981. According to Top Cryptocoin Experts, MicroMoney (AMM) eyes $0.01297791 target on the road to $0.0324148349286719. AMM last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.013109 and low of $0.0117981 for December 22-23. The open was $0.013109.

MicroMoney (AMM) is up 6.29% in the last 30 days from $0.0111 per coin. Its down -72.92% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.04357 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago AMM traded at $0.1749. AMM has 17.53 million coins mined giving it $206,855 market cap. MicroMoney maximum coins available are 17.53M. AMM uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 22/09/2017.

MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services.

AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services.