December 22-23 was a good day for Fonero (FNO) after 10.77% increase

It was good day for Fonero (FNO), as it jumped by $0.0002852836 or 10.77%, touching $0.0029343456. Top Crypto Analysts believe that Fonero (FNO) is looking for the $0.00322778016 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.00823260412617624. The highest price was $0.0030973648 and lowest of $0.002649062 for December 22-23. The open was $0.002649062. It last traded at StocksExchange exchange.

For a month, Fonero (FNO) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days FNO is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. It has 18.40 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 08/11/2017. The Crypto FNO has PoW proof type and operates under PHI1612 algorithm.

Fonero is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Fonero uses “Ring Confidential Transactions” (RingCT) to allow for anonymous transactions in which amounts, origins, and destinations of transactions with are kept private.

Developed by Fonero, the FNO token is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm. It serves users as a mean to exchange value between them within the platform.